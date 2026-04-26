Madurai buzzes for Meenakshi's coronation on April 26

MADURAI: The coronation event, as part of the world-renowned Chithirai festival of the Meenakshi Amman temple, will take place today with extensive arrangements in place for the 'Thirukalyanam'.
Madurai is abuzz with temple festivals across all 12 months of the Tamil calendar. However, festivals in Aadi, Avani, Purattasi, Aippasi, Margazhi, and Maasi, particularly Chithirai, standout. The annual Chithirai festivities began on April 19 with the flag hoisting ceremonies, and since that day, the temple car procession of the deities, Meenakshi-Sundareswarar, takes place in the morning and night across the Maasi streets of the temple city.
The main event of the festival is the Meenakshi Amman coronation, which will take place from 7.05 pm to 7.29 pm on Sunday in the Meenakshi Amman shrine on the six-legged pedestal. The goddess will be adorned with a navratna-bejewelled crown and a sceptre, as she assumes the role of Madurai's reigning queen.
Meenakshi Amman temple trustee board chairman Rukmani Palanivelrajan will do the honours of handing over the sceptre to the goddess. Post the coronation, the temple car procession of Meenakshi Amman along the four Maasi streets will take place to bless the devotees.
With the 'Thirukalyanam' event set for April 28 (Tuesday), arrangements will intensify. Works are under way to provide tickets via SMS to the devotees who registered online for the 'Thirukalyanam' event.