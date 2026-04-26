Madurai buzzes for Meenakshi's coronation on April 26

The main event of the festival is the Meenakshi Amman coronation, which will take place from 7.05 pm to 7.29 pm on Sunday in the Meenakshi Amman shrine on the six-legged pedestal. The goddess will be adorned with a navratna-bejewelled crown and a sceptre, as she assumes the role of Madurai's reigning queen.

Meenakshi Amman temple trustee board chairman Rukmani Palanivelrajan will do the honours of handing over the sceptre to the goddess. Post the coronation, the temple car procession of Meenakshi Amman along the four Maasi streets will take place to bless the devotees.