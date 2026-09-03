Madurai bench seeks report on vacancies due to third maternity leave

“Court expects a report from the Government as to whether any study has been conducted before taking this policy decision, viz., as to how the Government is going to meet out the vacancies arising out of these maternity leaves,” Justice B Pugalendhi observed while hearing a petition filed by a secondary grade school teacher challenging the denial of her request for maternity leave.

The Court stated that, in the cadre of Personal Assistants to the Judges in this Bench alone, nearly 10 per cent of the sanctioned/working strength was on maternity leave as on date. It wanted to know the percentage of employees on maternity leave in each department.

“Already, there are regular vacancies in every department. The departments are functioning with less force. The efficiency of the departments depends upon the available workforce,” the Court observed.