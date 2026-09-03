Madurai bench seeks report on vacancies due to third maternity leave

MADURAI: While appreciating the Government’s policy decision to provide third maternity leave to all eligible women government employees, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought a report from the Tamil Nadu Government on the steps taken to manage vacancies arising from the extended leave.
“Court expects a report from the Government as to whether any study has been conducted before taking this policy decision, viz., as to how the Government is going to meet out the vacancies arising out of these maternity leaves,” Justice B Pugalendhi observed while hearing a petition filed by a secondary grade school teacher challenging the denial of her request for maternity leave.
The Court stated that, in the cadre of Personal Assistants to the Judges in this Bench alone, nearly 10 per cent of the sanctioned/working strength was on maternity leave as on date. It wanted to know the percentage of employees on maternity leave in each department.
“Already, there are regular vacancies in every department. The departments are functioning with less force. The efficiency of the departments depends upon the available workforce,” the Court observed.
Hence, the Court sought a report from the Government on the steps taken and the study conducted to meet the exigencies arising from vacancies caused by maternity leave.
The Court had earlier granted an interim order in favour of the petitioner, Suganthi Stella Mary, a Secondary Grade Teacher in Dindigul district, who challenged the Block Educational Officer’s order dated March 5, 2026, denying her maternity leave request. The interim order has now been extended until September 18.
The Court posted the matter for orders on September 18 and directed the Government to file the reports.