Madurai Bench of MHC expunged remarks against senior counsel P Wilson

CHENNAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court expunged the heated remarks against senior counsel P Wilson from the court order after an episode of controversies.

A division bench of Justice R Subramanian and Justice L Victoria Gowri heard the appeal preferred by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

Senior counsel S Prabakaran, appearing for the appellant, submitted a memo requesting the bench to expunge the remarks made against the senior counsel Wilson during the hearing of the appeal last month.

He also submitted that senior counsel Wilson neither intended to demean the court nor sought the recusal of the bench from hearing the appeal. Further, he submitted that the solemn duty of a lawyer is to present the contentions of their clients before the court.

After the submission, the bench accepted the request and ordered to recall the order to expunge the portions where heated remarks were made against Wilson.

Senior counsel Prabakaran also made a submission that some unknown persons recorded the court proceedings through video conference and circulated the edited version of the video on social media with an ill motive to defame Wilson. Hence, he sought the court's directions to remove the video from the social media platforms.

The bench observed that a complaint has been registered in this regard and the same was forwarded to the cybercrime police for action.

It may be noted that several advocate associations and the Bar Council also wrote to the Chief Justice of India and the Chief Justice of Madras High Court demanding actions to ensure respectful treatment for advocates during the court proceedings.