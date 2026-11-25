The division bench comprising Justice P Velumurugan and KK Ramakrishnan issued this direction on the petition filed by a 75-year-old Senior Advocate and former Tenkasi MLA TSR Venkatramana, who contended that both the Nathampatti Toll Plaza and the Kappalur Toll Plaza on NH-44 are violations of the National Highway Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.

The petitioner stated that the Kappalur Toll Plaza operates in breach of Rule 8(1) and Rule 8(2) of the 2008 Rules, stating that it is located within 10 km of Tirunagar (at the southern end of Madurai City) and 1.9 km north of Tirumangalam Municipal Town—violating the restriction against establishing toll plazas within 5 km of a municipal town—as well as within 50 km of the Kozhinjipatti (Kodaikanal) Toll Plaza.