MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to file a counter-affidavit on a petition seeking the removal and relocation of the Nathampatti Toll Plaza on NH-744.
The division bench comprising Justice P Velumurugan and KK Ramakrishnan issued this direction on the petition filed by a 75-year-old Senior Advocate and former Tenkasi MLA TSR Venkatramana, who contended that both the Nathampatti Toll Plaza and the Kappalur Toll Plaza on NH-44 are violations of the National Highway Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.
The petitioner stated that the Kappalur Toll Plaza operates in breach of Rule 8(1) and Rule 8(2) of the 2008 Rules, stating that it is located within 10 km of Tirunagar (at the southern end of Madurai City) and 1.9 km north of Tirumangalam Municipal Town—violating the restriction against establishing toll plazas within 5 km of a municipal town—as well as within 50 km of the Kozhinjipatti (Kodaikanal) Toll Plaza.
Referring to his earlier PIL, which was set aside by the Supreme Court on the assumption of an alternative road, Venkatramana submitted that no such alternative route exists.
Challenging the Nathampatti Toll Plaza on NH-744, the petitioner alleged that it is located about 19 km north of Srivilliputhur Municipal Town and within 33 km of the Kappalur Toll Plaza.
He further claimed that toll collection is being sought while stretch work toward NH-44 remains incomplete—with three overbridges unfinished and all four lanes and service roads not yet fully operational.
The petitioner said it is contrary to Rule 3(2), which requires project completion plus 45 days before tolling begins. He also cited a March 22, 2022 assurance in Parliament by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari regarding a 60 km spacing rule between toll plazas.
The petitioner submitted that the placement of the two plazas burdens residents of towns including Srivilliputhur, Rajapalayam, Puliyangudi, Kadayanallur, and Tenkasi, alongside more than one crore seasonal pilgrims and visitors travelling toward Kutralam and Sabarimala.