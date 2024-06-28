Madurai-based NGO Evidence seeks fair probe into Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

MADURAI: Expressing disbelief in the CB-CID probe into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, which claimed over sixty lives, A Kathir, the executive director of Evidence, a Madurai-based NGO, sought a fair and thorough probe into the tragedy and punish the guilty.

The primary responsibility of the government is to prevent illicit arrack but it has failed in its duty, he told reporters in Madurai on Thursday.

A team from this voluntary organisation conducted a post-incident survey at some localities in Kallakurichi from June 16 to 25. The survey revealed that five victims were women among those 54 persons dead.

The survey revealed that the victims were aged from a minimum of 28 to a maximum of 75. Further, he said 25 others including three women and a transgender are in serious condition. As many as 132 persons including four women, who consumed the spurious liquor, are under treatment.

Among the victims of the hooch tragedy, many of them belonged to Karunapuram and others were from the villages of Mathavacheri and Seshasamudram. Of the victims, 24 persons belonged to the SC community, nine from ST (Kattu Naicker) 12 from the Vanniyar community, and others. Besides, 28 children including 11 females had lost either one or both parents, found the survey.

It found that the victims had stomach aches and the health of the consumers was said to have worsened and eyesight became poor. All victims were menial labourers such as construction workers, painters, and hard physical labourers. Over 200 persons in Kallakurichi were engaged in illegally selling arrack transported from Kalvarayan hills using lorry tubes.

He also appealed to the government to provide victim compensation of Rs 25 lakh to each of the families of those dead and also a government job.