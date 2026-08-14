Madurai HC Bar objects to omission of Tamil Thai Vazhthu from I-Day celebrations

Advocates attached to the three Bar associations received a circular issued by the Madras High Court Registrar General on August 13, stating that the celebrations would begin with the playing of the National Song, ‘Vande Mataram’, followed by hoisting of the National Flag and the National Anthem.

The circular was issued in accordance with the Union government’s advisory under the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign 2026, commemorating 150 years of the National Song. It covers the Independence Day celebrations at the Principal Seat of the Madras High Court in Chennai, the Madurai Bench, the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Academy and its regional centres at Madurai and Coimbatore, district judiciary units and the Union Territory of Puducherry.