Madurai HC Bar objects to omission of Tamil Thai Vazhthu from I-Day celebrations

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court Bar Association (MMBA) has objected to the omission of ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ from the Independence Day celebrations of the Madras High Court.
Advocates attached to the three Bar associations received a circular issued by the Madras High Court Registrar General on August 13, stating that the celebrations would begin with the playing of the National Song, ‘Vande Mataram’, followed by hoisting of the National Flag and the National Anthem.
The circular was issued in accordance with the Union government’s advisory under the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign 2026, commemorating 150 years of the National Song. It covers the Independence Day celebrations at the Principal Seat of the Madras High Court in Chennai, the Madurai Bench, the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Academy and its regional centres at Madurai and Coimbatore, district judiciary units and the Union Territory of Puducherry.
“We were shocked to find that the circular had not included Tamil Thai Vazhthu, despite the Tamil Nadu Government recently issuing a GO on August 12 making it mandatory for all educational institutions and public sector organisations to sing Thamizh Thai Vazhthu as the first event,” said MMBA president C Arul Vadivel @ Sekar.
In its representation to the Registrar General, the MMBA also referred to a recent Union Home Ministry letter which, it said, clearly stated that there was no prohibition on playing or singing Tamil Thai Vazhthu in the High Court.
“Omission of the song in the Independence Day celebrations hurts the feelings of all members of the Bar,” the president said.
Following the representation, the presidents and secretaries of all Bar associations met Administrative Judge CV Karthikeyan on Friday morning and requested the inclusion of Tamil Thai Vazhthu in the Independence Day celebrations at the High Court.
Justice Karthikeyan assured the advocates that their sentiments would be given due consideration and that Tamil Thai Vazhthu would be sung on stage.
The Administrative Judge also informed them that the Chief Justice had already directed the Advocate General to confirm the official sequence followed by the State government during the Chief Minister’s flag-hoisting ceremony. He assured the advocates that the same sequence would be followed at the High Court.
The advocates clarified that their objection was not intended to question the importance of the National Anthem or the National Song.
“On the contrary, respect for the nation and respect for the Tamil language and cultural identity of the State must coexist with equal dignity,” the MMBA said.