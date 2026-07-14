Madurai Airport boils at 42.5°C, highest in India on July 14

CHENNAI: A severe heatwave has gripped interior Tamil Nadu, with Madurai Airport recording a blistering maximum temperature of 42.5°C (108.5°F) on Tuesday (July 14).
This is the highest maximum temperature observed by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) across India on Tuesday, aligning with regional forecasts predicting extreme heatwave conditions over parts of interior Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has observed heatwaves with hot and humid weather conditions across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Maximum temperatures have risen across most parts of the state on Tuesday. Over 14 places recorded above 38.8°C (above 102°F).
Madurai city recorded the second-highest temperature at 41.6°C (106.9°F), which was followed by Tiruttani at 40.5°C (104.9°F ), Vellore at 40.4°C (104.7°F), Chennai Airport at 39.4°C (102.9°F), and Nungambakkam at 39.3°C (102.7°F).
According to weather officials, temperatures were markedly above normal by 5.1°C or more in the Karur, Dindigul, the Nilgiris, and Vellore districts. Meanwhile, Chennai, Cuddalore, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Tiruvallur, Thoothukudi, and Valparai registered appreciably above-normal readings, shifting by 3.1°C to 5.0°C.
The interior plains generally recorded temperatures between 38°C and 42°C, while coastal areas saw ranges from 37°C to 40°C. In contrast, hilly terrains remained cooler at 23°C to 26°C.
The RMC forecasts that maximum temperatures will gradually rise by 2°C to 4°C in isolated pockets until Thursday (July 16), after which conditions are expected to stabilise near normal.
Heatwave conditions will likely prevail in isolated pockets of interior Tamil Nadu till Thursday, while coastal regions will experience severe discomfort due to high daytime temperatures combined with elevated humidity level.