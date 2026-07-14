Madurai Airport boils at 42.5°C, highest in India on July 14

This is the highest maximum temperature observed by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) across India on Tuesday, aligning with regional forecasts predicting extreme heatwave conditions over parts of interior Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has observed heatwaves with hot and humid weather conditions across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Maximum temperatures have risen across most parts of the state on Tuesday. Over 14 places recorded above 38.8°C (above 102°F).