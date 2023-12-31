Madurai AIIMS tender by Jan 2, completion in 2027

MADURAI: Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare SP Singh Baghel on Saturday told reporters in Madurai that the tender for building AIIMS in Maduraiwill be finalised on 2 January 2024 and works would be completed before 2027 at an estimated cost of Rs 1,978 crore

The minister speaking to reporters after inspecting the project site, a sprawling 199.24 acres in Thoppur, said the construction of the much awaited All India Institute of Medical Sciences branch in Madurai will take off in three months.

The AIIMS being set up in Madurai would have better facilities than that of the AIIMS Delhi, the minister said. The minister espoused confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would retain power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and would inaugurate the Madurai AIIMS when the project gets completed by 2027.

An infectious disease block would also come up in the Madurai AIIMS branch, the minister added. The entire project cost got escalated by 20 per cent because of additional facilities and the Centre has given its nod for the escalation, the minister said. Currently, the project plan has almost been finalised and a project management consultant has been designated.

Earlier, the Union minister on his arrival in Madurai, told reporters at the airport that people need not panic about JN.1 variant of COVID. He added that ‘One Nation, One Exam’ policy is also being implemented. The Union Health Minister also offered prayers at the Meenakshi Amman temple at Madurai.