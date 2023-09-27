Madurai AIIMS project likely to begin in December, says Health Minister

MADURAI: Construction of the much awaited AIIMS Hospital project at Thoppur in Madurai is likely to take off soon. Ma. Subramanian, Minister of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said tender has been floated and the construction work is expected to be taken up within this December.

Once the construction started, the project work will be done in a stipilated time, the Minister told reporters at the airport in Madurai. Further, the Minister said it will at least take four years for the completion of the work and it is hoped the project will be completed by 2028.