Madurai AIIMS OPD services launch in January 2027

MADURAI: The central government informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that the outpatient department (OPD) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Madurai, would become fully operational from January 1, 2027.
A PIL filed by Bhaskar of Kamarajar Salai in Madurai came up for hearing before the Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Sushrut Aravind Dharmadhikari and Justice CV Karthikeyan.
In his petition, Bhaskar has sought directions to expedite the construction of the AIIMS hospital at Thoppur and complete the project within a stipulated time.
Bhaskar submitted that the central government had announced the establishment of an AIIMS in Tamil Nadu in 2015. Pointing out that the construction work had not progressed at the expected pace and the project had remained pending for a long time, the petitioner therefore sought directions to expedite the construction work at Thoppur and complete it within a specified timeframe.
PIL filed by Bhaskar of Kamarajar Salai in Madurai sought directions to expedite AIIMS hospital construction at Thoppur and complete the project within a stipulated time
When the case came up for hearing before the Division Bench, the counsel for the central government submitted that as of August 31, around 57% of the overall construction work had been completed.
The counsel for the central government further submitted that the five batches of MBBS students admitted between 2021 and 2025, who had initially been accommodated temporarily at Ramanathapuram, had now been shifted to the AIIMS's own campus.
The central government further informed the court that a fully functional outpatient department at AIIMS Madurai was scheduled to commence operations from January 1, 2027.
After hearing the submissions, the Division Bench disposed of the petition after the counsel appearing for the Centre submitted that necessary steps were being taken to open the OPD from January 1.