Madurai AIIMS OPD services launch in January 2027

A PIL filed by Bhaskar of Kamarajar Salai in Madurai came up for hearing before the Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Sushrut Aravind Dharmadhikari and Justice CV Karthikeyan.

In his petition, Bhaskar has sought directions to expedite the construction of the AIIMS hospital at Thoppur and complete the project within a stipulated time.

Bhaskar submitted that the central government had announced the establishment of an AIIMS in Tamil Nadu in 2015. Pointing out that the construction work had not progressed at the expected pace and the project had remained pending for a long time, the petitioner therefore sought directions to expedite the construction work at Thoppur and complete it within a specified timeframe.