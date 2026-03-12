Madurai AIIMS: Only 47% complete, reveals RTI reply

Pandiyaraja, a social activist from Thippanampatti village near Pavoorchathiram in Tenkasi district, had submitted eight questions under the RTI Act seeking details about the progress of the Madurai AIIMS project.



In its reply, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that the estimated cost of the project is Rs 2,021 crore and that Rs 471 crore has been released so far by the Union government through the central budget.



The ministry also said the construction work is scheduled to be completed by October 2026.



Pandiyaraja stated that proper responses were not provided for five of the eight questions raised in the RTI application.



He further said that reports had circulated on social media and in some media outlets that certain completed portions of the project might be inaugurated by the Prime Minister as early as March. However, he said the hospital should be opened only after the entire construction is completed and made ready for public use.