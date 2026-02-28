Madurai: AIADMK removes Periyar’s photo from facade of NDA meeting venue

According to a Maalaimalar report, the removal comes ahead of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rally scheduled to be held on Mar 1 (Saturday) evening at Mandela Nagar Ring Road in Madurai, where PM Narendra Modi will lead the gathering. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and leaders of other alliance parties are also expected to participate.

Earlier, photographs of Periyar and former Chief Minister CN Annadurai were displayed at the venue. The presence of Periyar’s image at a meeting led by the BJP — which has frequently criticised the Dravidian leader — had sparked debate online.

Arrangements have been made for the event across a sprawling 120-acre ground.