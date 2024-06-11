Madurai Adheenam pontiff asks PM Modi to create Tamil Eelam in Sri Lanka

MADURAI: Congratulating Narendra Modi on becoming Prime Minister for the third consecutive term in India, the 293 pontif of the Madurai Adheenam Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal on Monday said he would call on the Prime Minister and make a request to create a Tamil Eelam for the Tamil civilians in Sri Lanka.

Talking to reporters in Madurai, the Adheenam sought Modi, whom he said had built houses for the Tamils in Sri Lanka, to initiate all efforts to retrieve Katchatheevu from the territorial waters of Sri Lanka to protect the rights of Tamil Nadu fishermen. Modi respects the law, he said referring to Modi’s recent gesture of touching the Constitution book to forehead.

To a query on the BJP’s coalition rule now, he said even K Kamaraj, the legendary leader and former CM of Tamil Nadu was defeated, it was democracy in one sense. On the BJP’s poll debacle in Ayodhya, he said it’s people’s mandate and victory and defeat are part of the contest.