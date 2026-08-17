Madurai activists tend to trees with nails for advertisements to create awareness

While people were heading to markets for their weekend shopping, the group decided to spend their morning protecting trees in the city.

Around 30-40 members of the Vaigai Nathi Makkal Iyakkam assembled around 7 am near Vandiyur Mariamman Teppakulam with nail pullers and tamarind paste.

Onlookers were surprised to see them removing advertisement boards and pulling out at least 10 to 20 nails from each tree.

The members then applied tamarind paste to the holes left by the removed nails. "Now, we are happy. We have safeguarded the trees by applying medicine to their wounds," the enthusiasts said.