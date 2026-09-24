Madurai: 65-year-old woman gets life for killing neighbour with boiling water

According to the prosecution, the accused, Eswari (65), wife of Mariyadas of Karatu Colony, Alanganallur, and the deceased, M Vellaiyan (75), of the same area, had quarrelled over dumping garbage.

The accused, Eswari, dumped garbage and poured water mixed with saliva in front of Vellaiyan’s house, which led to the quarrel. Following this, when Vellaiyan was sleeping on the verandah of his house, Eswari poured boiling water on him, resulting in his death.