Madurai: 65-year-old woman gets life for killing neighbour with boiling water

MADURAI: A Special Court for Prevention of SC/ST Act cases sentenced a woman to life imprisonment for killing her 75-year-old neighbour by pouring boiling water on him following a dispute over garbage dumping near his house.
According to the prosecution, the accused, Eswari (65), wife of Mariyadas of Karatu Colony, Alanganallur, and the deceased, M Vellaiyan (75), of the same area, had quarrelled over dumping garbage.
The accused, Eswari, dumped garbage and poured water mixed with saliva in front of Vellaiyan’s house, which led to the quarrel. Following this, when Vellaiyan was sleeping on the verandah of his house, Eswari poured boiling water on him, resulting in his death.
Alanganallur police arrested Eswari in connection with the murder and booked her under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in 2024. She was subsequently remanded in judicial custody.
Samayanallur Deputy Superintendent of Police T Anandharaj and Court Head Constable Manorama conducted the investigation and filed the chargesheet before the court.
After the charges against Eswari were proved in court, the judge sentenced her to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on Tuesday.