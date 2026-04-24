Madurai: 500 cusecs released from Vaigai dam for Chithirai fest

To avoid seepage and flow loss due to dry riverbeds and summer heat, the Public Works Department opted to divert water through irrigation canals instead of releasing it directly into the river.

The water will first be stored in the Sellur tank in Madurai and then channelled to the Vaigai River, where the Kallazhagar event will take place. Plans are also underway to supply water through the Kondamari channel.

Arrangements have also been made to supply water from Ramarajapuram to Cholavandhan, where a similar Kallazhagar event is held annually.

Officials said the release is expected to reduce the dam’s water level by 4 to 5 ft.