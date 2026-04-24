Madurai: 500 cusecs released from Vaigai dam for Chithirai fest

THENI: Water has been released from the Vaigai dam at a rate of 500 cusecs through irrigation canals for the Madurai Chithirai festival, where Kallazhagar is scheduled to enter the Vaigai river on May 1.
Officials decided to release a total of 170 million cubic feet of water from April 24 to April 29 to ensure adequate flow for the event.
The move comes amid concerns over low storage, with the dam’s water level at 33 ft against its full level of 71 ft, raising doubts about water availability for the festival.
To avoid seepage and flow loss due to dry riverbeds and summer heat, the Public Works Department opted to divert water through irrigation canals instead of releasing it directly into the river.
The water will first be stored in the Sellur tank in Madurai and then channelled to the Vaigai River, where the Kallazhagar event will take place. Plans are also underway to supply water through the Kondamari channel.
Arrangements have also been made to supply water from Ramarajapuram to Cholavandhan, where a similar Kallazhagar event is held annually.
Officials said the release is expected to reduce the dam’s water level by 4 to 5 ft.