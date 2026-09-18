Madurai: 4 Maharashtra women target crowd, steal purses, handbags

MADURAI: Police in plain clothes caught a gang of women from Maharashtra who allegedly targeted women carrying children and elderly persons during the Kumbabishekam event on Thursday.
Taking advantage of the crowd, the gang allegedly stole purses and handbags from women and elderly persons who had been waiting for long hours for darshan.
Meanwhile, women and male police personnel who were patrolling the area in plain clothes amid the crowds caught the women red-handed while they were allegedly committing the thefts and brought them to the police control room.
During questioning, the women told the police that they were from Maharashtra. The police seized purses and handbags allegedly stolen from members of the public that were found in their possession.
The four women were subsequently taken to a police station, where the police are continuing their inquiry.