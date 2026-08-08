Madras varsity team finds quartz stone tools in Ranipet, a sign of early human occupation

Much to their delight, they seem to have discovered evidence of early human occupation in Kathiyavadi village, marked by assemblage of Stone Age tools made entirely from locally available quartz.

The researchers found a wide range of stone tools spanning different prehistoric periods, from the Middle Palaeolithic to the Microlithic period. The Middle Palaeolithic assemblage includes various types of cores, scrapers, burins, and notched tools. The team also recovered large quantities of stone debitage, indicating that tools were manufactured at the site. Finely crafted Microlithic tools were also found, reflecting changes in stone tool technology over time.

Based on comparisons with well-known archaeological sites such as Attirampakkam and other Microlithic sites in South India, researchers estimate that the site was occupied between about 3,00,000 and 10,000 years ago.