Madras University Syndicate to consider two-year extension for registrar amid faculty objections

Prof John assumed charge as registrar in June 2025 for an initial period of one year at a time when the university was functioning without a vice-chancellor. Under the university statutes, the registrar's tenure is three years. With her initial one-year term has already completed last month, syndicate will now extend her tenure for the remaining two years.



However, the move has attracted objection from a section of faculty members, who said the appointment process did not follow the prescribed procedure, which mandates that both the university senate and the syndicate should approve the appointment of a registrar.



They point out that the university senate has not met even once over the past year, making it inappropriate to approve the extension without first placing the matter before the senate.



Speaking with DT Next, Registrar John said the senate could not be convened due to an interim stay granted by the court in a case filed by a faculty member, who filed a case to allow him continue as an ex-officio member even after his tenure had ended in the senate.