Madras University Syndicate to consider two-year extension for registrar amid faculty objections

CHENNAI: The University of Madras Syndicate is set to consider a proposal on Monday to grant a two-year extension to Registrar Professor Dr Rita John, even as a section of professors has opposed the move.
Prof John assumed charge as registrar in June 2025 for an initial period of one year at a time when the university was functioning without a vice-chancellor. Under the university statutes, the registrar's tenure is three years. With her initial one-year term has already completed last month, syndicate will now extend her tenure for the remaining two years.
However, the move has attracted objection from a section of faculty members, who said the appointment process did not follow the prescribed procedure, which mandates that both the university senate and the syndicate should approve the appointment of a registrar.
They point out that the university senate has not met even once over the past year, making it inappropriate to approve the extension without first placing the matter before the senate.
Speaking with DT Next, Registrar John said the senate could not be convened due to an interim stay granted by the court in a case filed by a faculty member, who filed a case to allow him continue as an ex-officio member even after his tenure had ended in the senate.
She maintained that the syndicate alone has the statutory authority to appoint the registrar and that the senate only needs to be informed of the appointment. There is no procedural issue in granting the extension, she said.
Professor John added that the university cannot function effectively without a registrar, particularly at a time when it has been operating without a vice-chancellor. She added that her appointment was made with the knowledge and approval of the Higher Education Secretary, who heads the Convenor Committee currently administering the university.
Notably, when John was appointed registrar last year, some syndicate members had also raised objections, claiming they had not been informed in advance about the decision before she was appointed.