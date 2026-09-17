Madras University Senate to meet after a year on 18th September

CHENNAI: The University of Madras is set to convene the Senate meeting on Friday after a gap of more than a year, with several pending financial and administrative matters, including approval of the university budget, expected to come up for discussion.
The Senate, which is required to meet twice a year, could not be convened for nearly a year due to a court case. Though the legal hurdle was subsequently cleared, attempts to hold the meeting were postponed, creating uncertainty among faculty members and the administration.
The Senate’s approval is required for the UoM’s budget and allocation of funds to its more than 80 departments. Several other administrative matters are also expected to be taken up at the meeting, including the extension of the Registrar’s tenure, which is awaiting Senate approval.
The prolonged delay has also affected the university’s financial functioning and availability of funds for academic activities. Departments, particularly those in the science streams, have faced difficulties in procuring laboratory materials.
With postgraduate classes already under way, professors in some departments have reportedly purchased laboratory materials using their own money to ensure that students can attend practical sessions. However, faculty members said that this was not a sustainable arrangement, particularly for departments where professors could not afford to meet such expenses personally.
The delay in fund allocation has raised concerns among faculty members over the smooth conduct of academic activities. University professors said that the prolonged delay in convening the Senate had affected the institution’s administrative and academic functioning and stressed the need to clear the pending matters.
University sources said the Senate meeting was now scheduled for Friday and several pending financial and administrative issues would be discussed and cleared.