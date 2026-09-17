Madras University Senate to meet after a year on 18th September

The Senate, which is required to meet twice a year, could not be convened for nearly a year due to a court case. Though the legal hurdle was subsequently cleared, attempts to hold the meeting were postponed, creating uncertainty among faculty members and the administration.

The Senate’s approval is required for the UoM’s budget and allocation of funds to its more than 80 departments. Several other administrative matters are also expected to be taken up at the meeting, including the extension of the Registrar’s tenure, which is awaiting Senate approval.