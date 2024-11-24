Madras University seeks details from colleges for NIRF ranking

CHENNAI: The University of Madras has directed its affiliated colleges across the State to submit the current status report including details of faculty members and pass percentage of students besides financial aspects of the institutions.

In addition, the university also sought reports from its research department and research centres. Accordingly, as of March 31, 2024, the university has 72 teaching and research departments, 22 research centres, and 138 affiliated colleges across all the districts.

As the university has been placed at 50th position among the top universities of the country in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023, a senior professor from the institution, seeking anonymity, said that details that will be collected from the affiliated colleges will be reviewed.

“The review would help get information about the current situation of the colleges attached to this university,” he said adding, “Improvements would be derived in colleges which lack in several aspects including in the appointment of faculty members and having less pass percentage of students.”

Stating that the university has enrolled its affiliated colleges under the “Naan Mudhalvan” scheme intending to develop the skills of youths in the State, he added, that the implementation of the scheme will also be reviewed to make further improvements.