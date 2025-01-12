Madras Race Club to host South Indian Derby on Pongal

CHENNAI: The much-awaited South Indian Derby race hosted by Horse Power Sports League (HPSL) will be held on January 14 as a highlight of the Pongal celebrations at the Madras Race Club in Guindy.

Every year on Pongal, the Derby race is held with great fanfare and a total of nine horses including horses from other states will participate in the race. According to a Maalaimalar report, the owner of the winning horse will be awarded a prize of Rs 70.3 lakh while the owner of the horse securing the second place will be given Rs 27 lakh. Third place will take home Rs 11.5 lakh and fourth place will be given Rs 6 lakh.

The important races include the Dashmesh Stud Million, Nanoli Stud Fillies and Mares Championship, Madras Race Club Commemoration Cup, the Pongal Million, Dr MAM Ramasamy Memorial, and Usha Stud Million.

There will be a total of 14 races over the two-day event that is sponsored by HPSL and its owners will present the trophy to the winners.