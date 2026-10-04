Madras High Court upholds order on Rs 2.5 lakh monthly maintenance to woman, child

The man, who was married at the time, had expressed his love for her, which she refused and later, in August 2016, he convinced her that he was in a troubled marriage and had divorced his wife. According to her, he also allegedly showed a copy of the divorce order.

The couple then married at a temple in Uthiramerur on January 20, 2020, and lived with their son, born in March 2021. His family members visited her and the baby and celebrated festivals with them.

She stated that the man stopped seeing her and their son from June 2022, but his parents continued to visit them. She claimed she was unable to maintain herself and the child, as she couldn't continue her job after childbirth. She sought Rs 6 lakh a month for herself and Rs 4 lakh for their son, claiming the man was earning Rs 30 lakh a month.