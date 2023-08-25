Madras High Court to pronounce final order on OPS appeals today

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court is scheduled to pronounce the final orders on Friday, on a batch of appeals filed by ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and three other supporters, challenging the resolutions passed in the AIADMK general council meeting.

The bench comprising Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq heard the arguments from both sides for seven days and marked the written arguments submitted by the counsels.

Later, the bench reserved the final orders without mentioning the date. At this juncture, the registry of the Madras High Court (MHC) slatted the matter for orders on Friday.

When O Panneerselvam (OPS) and his supporters moved the MHC to ban the AIADMK general council meeting, held on last year July 11.

However, the MHC refused to ban the meeting and the Supreme Court (SC) upheld the MHC order.

The SC also directed the OPS to move to the MHC regarding the validity of the resolutions, which expelled OPS and his followers from the party and made Edappadi K Palaniswami the interim general secretary of the party.

However, on March 28, the single judge of the MHC dismissed the petitions filed by the OPS faction, challenging the validity of the resolutions.

Subsequently, the OPS faction moved the MHC and filed appeal petitions challenging the single judge’s order.