Madras High Court to hear MLA's bail plea on August 3

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday (July 31) agreed to hear the bail appeal filed by Vilathikulam MLA GV Markandayan, who was arrested for allegedly making abusive and threatening remarks against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, and directed that the matter be listed for hearing on Monday (August 3).
Markandayan has moved the Madras High Court seeking bail, contending that the Thoothukudi police arrested him without issuing a notice under Section 35 (3) of the BNSS and without affording him an opportunity to appear before the investigating officer.
His bail petition was dismissed by the Principal District and Sessions Court, Thoothukudi, on July 30. Challenging the order, Markandayan has filed a bail appeal before the Madras High Court.
Mentioning the matter for urgent hearing, counsel for the MLA requested that the appeal be taken up on priority. Accepting the request, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan directed that the bail appeal be listed for hearing on August 3.
Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan had already reserved orders on another petition filed by the MLA seeking to set aside his judicial remand order.
At a public meeting held in Kovilpatti on July 18, 2026, to thank voters, Vilathikulam MLA Markandayan allegedly made derogatory, abusive, and threatening remarks against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay while addressing the gathering.
According to the prosecution, the MLA allegedly used insulting language and issued criminal threats, including statements suggesting that the Chief Minister would be confronted inside the Assembly and physically harmed if certain actions were taken, referring to CM Vijay's previous assertion that he may have to lock down the Assembly to ensure opposition MLAs don't walk out when he makes a speech.
Following a complaint lodged by S Balasubramanian, TVK district secretary of Thoothukudi North district, Kovilpatti, the Thoothukudi police registered a case against Markandayan under Sections 351 (3), 352, and 353 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).