Madras High Court to hear MLA's bail plea on August 3

Markandayan has moved the Madras High Court seeking bail, contending that the Thoothukudi police arrested him without issuing a notice under Section 35 (3) of the BNSS and without affording him an opportunity to appear before the investigating officer.

His bail petition was dismissed by the Principal District and Sessions Court, Thoothukudi, on July 30. Challenging the order, Markandayan has filed a bail appeal before the Madras High Court.

Mentioning the matter for urgent hearing, counsel for the MLA requested that the appeal be taken up on priority. Accepting the request, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan directed that the bail appeal be listed for hearing on August 3.