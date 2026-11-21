A batch of petitions seeking measures to prevent elephants from being hit by trains while crossing railway tracks in forest areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala came up for hearing before a division bench of Justices N Sathish Kumar and GK Muthukumar.

During the hearing, the Kerala government filed a memo stating that three elephant underpasses had been sanctioned.

The Bench had earlier directed Kerala officials to visit the AI-based control room established by the Tamil Nadu government between Madukkarai and Walayar and study its functioning for replication in Kerala. The judges noted that Tamil Nadu had successfully deployed AI cameras to detect elephant movement and prevent deaths on railway tracks.