CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Kerala government to adopt Tamil Nadu's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based camera surveillance system along railway tracks to prevent elephant deaths within two months, appreciating the State's successful initiative in curbing train-elephant collisions.
A batch of petitions seeking measures to prevent elephants from being hit by trains while crossing railway tracks in forest areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala came up for hearing before a division bench of Justices N Sathish Kumar and GK Muthukumar.
During the hearing, the Kerala government filed a memo stating that three elephant underpasses had been sanctioned.
The Bench had earlier directed Kerala officials to visit the AI-based control room established by the Tamil Nadu government between Madukkarai and Walayar and study its functioning for replication in Kerala. The judges noted that Tamil Nadu had successfully deployed AI cameras to detect elephant movement and prevent deaths on railway tracks.
The Bench also expressed concern over a recent incident in Palakkad in which a train ran over an elephant and its calf, killing both.
Accepting the submission of the Standing Counsel for the Kerala government that the State would extend full cooperation, the court directed it to implement Tamil Nadu's AI camera-based surveillance model along railway tracks within two months.
The Standing Counsel for the Railways submitted that Kerala had granted permission for constructing underpasses at only two locations and that the tender process had been initiated. However, the Railways was awaiting written approval from the State government.
The court directed Kerala to issue written approval for the two agreed locations immediately. It also directed the Railways to complete construction of the two underpasses and submit an action-taken report at the next hearing.
Observing that the measures were aimed at preventing the deaths of animals, particularly elephants, on railway tracks, the Bench directed the authorities to file a status report and posted the matter to February 5, 2027.