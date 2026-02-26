Madras High Court slaps fines on officers for not removing encroachments

A contempt petition was filed by C Sathish against the Member Secretary of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), the District Collector of Chengalpattu, the Block Development Officer of Tambaram, and the Tahsildar of Tambaram for their alleged wilful disobedience of the Court's 8 July 2025 order directing the removal of encroachments in Kovilancheri Village, Tambaram Taluk, within 12 weeks.

A Division Bench comprising Justices P Velmurugan and M Jothiraman heard the matter. The State submitted that the contemnor, CMDA Member Secretary, has nothing to do with the order because he is not the competent authority to take action against the encroachments.

However, the Bench observed that as the order has not been challenged either by way of filing an appeal or by seeking a review, the contemnors cannot simply wash their hands of the matter by stating that they have nothing to do with the order.