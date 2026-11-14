Madras High Court slams delay in setting up open-air jail for women

When the State cited a lack of funds and the number of women prisoners being less as reasons for not establishing an open-air prison, the Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Suhrut Aravind Dharmadhikari and Justice P Velmurugan criticised the stand, observing that providing essential facilities for citizens was the government's responsibility.

The court also referred to a Government Order on September 3, 2021, amending Rule 797 of the Tamil Nadu Prison Rules to make women prisoners eligible for confinement in open-air prisons.

At this juncture, the petitioner's counsel, R Alugumani, drew the court's attention to the Supreme Court judgment in Suhas Chakma v. Union of India case, dated February 26, 2026, which directed all States and Union Territories to ensure access to Open Correctional Institutions (OCIs) for women prisoners, including establishing dedicated facilities wherever necessary. He also referred to the Supreme Court's observation that OCIs embodied the constitutional promise by recognising that trust, responsibility and graded liberty were essential for meaningful reform.