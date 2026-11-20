CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has warned the Principal Secretary to the School Education Department and other officials of personal appearance on December 8 over the failure to comply with its direction to conduct promotion counselling for teachers.
Justice PT Asha passed the direction while hearing the contempt proceedings relating to the non-compliance with the June 9 order directing the authorities to conduct year-wise promotion counselling for eligible teachers.
The High Court further directed the officials facing contempt proceedings to appear before it on December 8, 2026, if the direction was not complied with. The matter was also posted to the same date for reporting compliance.
The original writ petition was filed by 12 teachers challenging the School Education Department's April 2, 2026 proceedings concerning promotion from Secondary Grade Teacher to Bachelor Teacher Assistant/ Teacher Assistant (BT) Assistant.
The teachers had contended that the promotion counselling had remained pending since 2022, despite their eligibility. In the June 9 order, the court had held that there is no impediment to proceeding with the counselling in view of the Supreme Court's extension of the deadline for in-service teachers to acquire the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) qualification until August 31, 2028.