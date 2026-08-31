Madras High Court sets aside order granting compassionate appointment to deceased employee’s daughter

A Division Bench comprising Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice Krishnaswamy Govindarajan said that compassionate appointment was a concession and not a constitutional scheme of appointment. “Compassion can never be claimed as an absolute right,” the Bench observed.

The government employee had died in service on May 9, 2007, leaving behind two children, aged 11 and seven. His elder daughter applied for compassionate appointment in 2016, nearly nine years after his death. The Single Judge, after hearing her plea, directed the State to provide her a job.