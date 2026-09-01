Madras High Court sets aside H Raja’s conviction, six-month jail term in Periyar, Kanimozhi remarks cases

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court set aside the conviction and six-month jail sentence imposed on BJP leader H Raja in two cases over his remarks on Periyar EV Ramasamy and alleged derogatory comments against DMK MP Kanimozhi.
Justice V Lakshminarayanan, who heard the appeals, observed that there was nothing on record to establish that Raja’s posts had caused any disturbance or tension in society.
The court subsequently set aside the convictions and sentences imposed by the special court in both cases.
Criminal cases were registered against Raja at different police stations in connection with a post he made on a social media platform in April 2018, stating that he would break the statue of Periyar.
Cases were also registered alleging that he had made derogatory remarks against DMK leader and Lok Sabha member Kanimozhi.
Based on a complaint lodged by Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, the Erode police registered a case against Raja.
After the trial, the Special Court for cases against MPs and MLAs in Chennai convicted Raja in two cases and, in December 2024, sentenced him to six months’ imprisonment in each case.
Aggrieved by the order, Raja filed appeals before the High Court.