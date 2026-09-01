Madras High Court sets aside H Raja’s conviction, six-month jail term in Periyar, Kanimozhi remarks cases

Justice V Lakshminarayanan, who heard the appeals, observed that there was nothing on record to establish that Raja’s posts had caused any disturbance or tension in society.

The court subsequently set aside the convictions and sentences imposed by the special court in both cases.

Criminal cases were registered against Raja at different police stations in connection with a post he made on a social media platform in April 2018, stating that he would break the statue of Periyar.