Madras High Court seeks Tamil Nadu's reply on quarry operations plea

A Division Bench comprising Justices CV Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel issued the direction on a PIL filed by advocate O Homerlal of Kanniyakumari district, seeking to ensure minerals are available to the public at reasonable prices and to prevent the illegal transportation of minerals from Tamil Nadu to other States.

The petitioner contended that financially influential private players who had taken poramboke lands on lease were excavating minerals beyond the permissible limits, causing permanent damage to the State's natural resources.

Though the Department of Geology and Mining had introduced transport passes to prevent such malpractice, minerals were still being transported illegally with the alleged connivance of police personnel and revenue officials, he claimed.

The petitioner stated that official quarry inspections and penalties for illegal mining were just an eyewash, because authorities collected very small fine amounts.