Madras High Court seeks status report on Periyar statue removal

The Division Bench comprising Justices CV Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel issued the direction on a PIL filed by Rama Ravikumar of Madurai district, who alleged that the statue was installed by the Dravidar Kazhagam around 1990 without permission from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.

He further alleged that the statue was installed within five feet of the temple premises and that the DK flag was also installed near the statue on land belonging to the temple.