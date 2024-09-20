Madras High Court seeks State’s response on RSS route march request

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the State to respond to petitions filed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionaries, who are seeking permission to conduct route marches and public meetings across Tamil Nadu.

Justice G Jayachandran heard petitions from M Jothiprakash, the RSS union secretary of Tiruppur, and K Sethuraj, joint secretary of RSS in Dindigul. The petitioners requested the Court to direct the police to allow them to hold route marches on October 6, to celebrate Vijayadasami, at 58 locations across the state.

They argued that their request is in line with a High Court order from January 5, which provided guidelines for conducting such events. Despite following these guidelines and submitting applications for police permission, the petitioners claimed that their requests have not been considered, adding that permission is required a week before the route marches.

After hearing the submissions, the judge scheduled the matter for further hearing on September 24, awaiting the State’s response.