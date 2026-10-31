Madras High Court seeks explanation on completing gutkha scam trial in 3 months

The case stems from a CBI investigation into the gutkha scam, in which 26 persons, including former State ministers C Vijayabaskar and PV Ramana, former Chennai Police Commissioner S George and former DGP TK Rajendran, have been named as suspects.

The case is pending before the Special Court for trial of cases against MPs and MLAs on the premises of the Chennai District Collectorate. During the proceedings, George filed an application before the Special Court seeking the removal of several prosecution witnesses from the CBI’s witness list, contending that they had not given statements to the investigating officer. Alternatively, he sought copies of the statements of all prosecution witnesses. After the Special Court dismissed his application, he challenged the order before the High Court.