Madras High Court seeks EC reply on postal ballot issue in Tiruppattur seat’s one-vote margin

Alleging that a postal ballot cast for Tiruppattur constituency No 185 in Sivaganga had been incorrectly sent to Tiruppattur constituency No 50 in Tiruppattur, Periakaruppan moved the Madras High Court seeking a direction to secure and include the ballot in the vote count of the Sivaganga Tiruppattur constituency. He also sought an interim order restraining TVK’s Srinivasa Sethupathi from taking part in any proceedings of the Assembly until the writ petition is decided.

When the matter came up for hearing before the vacation bench, Senior Counsels Mukul Rohatgi and NR Elango, appearing for the petitioner, argued that it was a rare situation. If a postal ballot is sent to the wrong constituency, it should be returned to the correct constituency. The Returning Officer should not have rejected it, but should have stated that it did not belong to his constituency and forwarded it to the correct constituency. Despite representations in this regard to the Election Commission, no reply had been received.