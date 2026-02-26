Madras High Court seeks DVAC records in Tangedco transformer procurement case

Public interest petitions were filed by Arappor Iyakkam and AIADMK functionary Saravanan seeking a direction to register a first information report and to constitute a special investigation team under the High Court's supervision to probe the alleged scam. The petitioners claimed that nearly 28,000 transformers were procured from 2021 to 2023, resulting in an alleged loss of Rs 397 crore to the State exchequer.

They alleged that there were prima facie materials to suspect the involvement of former electricity minister Senthilbalaji and the then Tangedco chairman and managing director Rajesh Lakhoni, among others.