16 states have allowed bike taxi operations, says plea; Madras HC seeks Centre, Tamil Nadu's response

MADURAI: Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed the Union and State Government to express their stand on a plea seeking a legal framework for bike taxi services in the State and adjourned the hearing to September 7.
Division bench comprising Justice CV Karthikeyan and Sakthivel issued this direction on Monday (Augusat 3) after the State government counsel submitted that action against bike taxis would continue until an appropriate decision is taken in the matter.
According to the petitioner Naveen Kumar from Madurai Digital platform-based bike taxi services such as Rapido, Ola and Uber are increasing in Tamil Nadu. However, the State does not have any policy or rules to regulate these services. Bike taxi services cannot operate independently like autorickshaws and rental cars, he stated.
Though the made representation to the State Government seeking registration of motorcycles as transport vehicles carrying passengers for hire and grants them necessary permits to operate them legally, he didn’t receive a response from the Government.
During the previous hearing the Court directed the State government to file its response.
When the case came up for hearing yesterday, the petitioner’s counsel submitted that the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had issued a circular to all States in January 2024 stating that the respective State governments may grant permission for operating bike taxis for commercial purposes (operating motorcycles).
He argued that directions should be issued to frame appropriate guidelines for operating bike taxis in Tamil Nadu in accordance with the Union government's circular.
He further submitted that, in accordance with the Union government's guidelines, permission has already been granted for operating bike taxis in 16 States. The Counsel further contended that the State government has no authority to refuse to grant such permission.
He also sought an interim order restraining the authorities from imposing penalties such as fines until a decision is taken in the matter.
After issuing directions, the Court posted the next hearing on September 7.