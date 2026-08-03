16 states have allowed bike taxi operations, says plea; Madras HC seeks Centre, Tamil Nadu's response

Division bench comprising Justice CV Karthikeyan and Sakthivel issued this direction on Monday (Augusat 3) after the State government counsel submitted that action against bike taxis would continue until an appropriate decision is taken in the matter.

According to the petitioner Naveen Kumar from Madurai Digital platform-based bike taxi services such as Rapido, Ola and Uber are increasing in Tamil Nadu. However, the State does not have any policy or rules to regulate these services. Bike taxi services cannot operate independently like autorickshaws and rental cars, he stated.

Though the made representation to the State Government seeking registration of motorcycles as transport vehicles carrying passengers for hire and grants them necessary permits to operate them legally, he didn’t receive a response from the Government.