Madras High Court rejects ruling MLA's plea against poll petition

Challenging Vijayakumar's victory, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi filed an election petition before the Madras High Court, seeking to have his election declared invalid.

The TVK MLA also filed petitions seeking dismissal of the election petitions filed against him.

During the hearing, Viji argued that Mahesh had not specified in the election petition how the alleged violations materially affected the election result and that, without such details, the petition need not be taken up for trial.

He further contended that a mere violation of the Election Commission's instructions prohibiting the use of children in election campaigning could not be a ground to set aside the election, as the instructions did not specify the consequences of such violations, which could at most constitute an election offence.