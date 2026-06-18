Madras High Court rejects plea seeking SOP for NEET

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed a PIL seeking directions to the Centre to frame a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for conducting NEET examinations, observing that issues relating to the alleged NEET question paper leak are already under consideration before the Supreme Court.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan was hearing the plea filed by R Venkateswaran seeking a direction to the Centre to formulate a comprehensive SOP to ensure a fair, uniform, transparent and uninterrupted environment for students appearing for the NEET examination. He also sought measures to ensure that candidates are provided the prescribed examination time across all centres.

Dismissing the plea, the Bench noted that the apex court had sought responses from the Union Government and the National Testing Agency (NTA) and had adjourned the matter to July. The Bench held that it would be inappropriate to intervene while the issue was pending before the apex court.