Madras High Court rejects case against AIADMK MP Shanmugam

A case had been registered at the Villupuram West Police Station alleging that, on December 30, 2024, CV Shanmugam, along with members of the AIADMK, had engaged in a protest near the Villupuram four-lane highway without obtaining prior authorisation.

The protest was conducted to condemn the sexual assault of the Anna University student and to demand justice for the victim. CV Shanmugam filed a petition before the Madras High Court seeking to have the First Information Report (FIR) quashed.