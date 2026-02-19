Madras High Court rejects case against AIADMK MP Shanmugam

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has quashed the criminal case registered against AIADMK Member of Parliament CV Shanmugam, which alleged that he had staged a protest without prior permission, condemning the sexual assault of a student of Anna University.
A case had been registered at the Villupuram West Police Station alleging that, on December 30, 2024, CV Shanmugam, along with members of the AIADMK, had engaged in a protest near the Villupuram four-lane highway without obtaining prior authorisation.
The protest was conducted to condemn the sexual assault of the Anna University student and to demand justice for the victim. CV Shanmugam filed a petition before the Madras High Court seeking to have the First Information Report (FIR) quashed.
When the matter was taken up for hearing before Justice AD Jagadish Chandira, it was contended on behalf of the petitioner that participating in a protest in a democratic manner cannot be construed as unlawful.
Accepting the submissions, the Court allowed the petition and quashed the criminal proceedings pending against CV Shanmugam.