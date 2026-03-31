Madras High Court refuses to stay Ooty homestay sealing

In January, the special bench constituted to deal with environmental and forest conservation matters had directed the authorities to initiate action against homestays functioning without requisite approvals in the Nilgiris district.

Following this, the municipal authorities conducted inspections of certain homestays in Ooty and, after finding that they were operating without valid licences, ordered the sealing of two establishments, Aakash Rooms and Cottages, and Golden Larch Residency.