Challenging the proceedings, Shankar filed a petition before the High Court seeking to quash the final report.

When the case came up for hearing before Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan, Shankar’s counsel refused that such an incident had occurred and contended that there were material contradictions in the witness statements. Even if the allegations were taken at face value, they did not constitute the essential ingredients of the alleged offences, the counsel argued, also alleging that the criminal proceedings were initiated with mala fide intentions to harass Shankar and suppress his journalistic activities.

However, the court said the final report and witness statements contained specific allegations against Shankar, the veracity of which could be determined only during the trial. The judge held that the High Court could not examine inconsistencies in witness statements or assess the validity of evidence while considering a quash petition, as such issues had to be decided by the trial court.

Also, the court added, whether the criminal proceedings had been initiated with malicious intentions or not could be determined only at the conclusion of the trial.

Refusing to quash the proceedings pending before the Judicial Magistrate-II, Alandur, the court granted liberty to Shankar to raise all his grounds before the trial court and directed it to complete the trial within six months. Accordingly, the quash petition was dismissed.