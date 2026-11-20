CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed a quash petition filed by YouTuber A Shankar alias Savukku Shankar in a criminal case involving allegations of demanding Rs 10 lakh from a film producer and subsequently snatching Rs 1 lakh from him, assaulting, and verbally abusing him, and directed the trial court to complete the trial within six months.
The prosecution alleged that Shankar published interviews and videos on his YouTube channel, Savukku Media, on June 24 and 25, 2025, making derogatory statements about the film ‘Red and Follow’. He allegedly claimed that the film, in which Ajay Vandaiyar had acted, was produced using money earned through narcotic drugs.
When film producer Mahesh contacted Shankar and requested him to remove them, he allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh. On July 1, 2025, Mahesh, accompanied by another producer, visited Shankar's office carrying Rs 1 lakh. Shankar allegedly snatched the money, assaulted Mahesh, and verbally abused him.
Based on Mahesh's complaint, an FIR (Crime No. 377 of 2025) was registered. After investigation, the police filed a final report against Shankar under Sections 61 (2), 109 (1), 126 (2), 191 (2), 296 (b), 310 (2), 317 (3), 353 (1) (b) and 351 (3) read with Section 49 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Challenging the proceedings, Shankar filed a petition before the High Court seeking to quash the final report.
When the case came up for hearing before Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan, Shankar’s counsel refused that such an incident had occurred and contended that there were material contradictions in the witness statements. Even if the allegations were taken at face value, they did not constitute the essential ingredients of the alleged offences, the counsel argued, also alleging that the criminal proceedings were initiated with mala fide intentions to harass Shankar and suppress his journalistic activities.
However, the court said the final report and witness statements contained specific allegations against Shankar, the veracity of which could be determined only during the trial. The judge held that the High Court could not examine inconsistencies in witness statements or assess the validity of evidence while considering a quash petition, as such issues had to be decided by the trial court.
Also, the court added, whether the criminal proceedings had been initiated with malicious intentions or not could be determined only at the conclusion of the trial.
Refusing to quash the proceedings pending before the Judicial Magistrate-II, Alandur, the court granted liberty to Shankar to raise all his grounds before the trial court and directed it to complete the trial within six months. Accordingly, the quash petition was dismissed.