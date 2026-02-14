Madras High Court refuses to order renaming of Chetty Street

The case arose from a petition filed by RK Venkatesh, a resident of Chetty Street in Tiruttani town of Tiruvallur district. He had submitted a representation to the state government seeking the removal of the name “Chetty” and the renaming of the street as Thai Thanthai Kovil Street.

While hearing the matter earlier, a single judge had observed that the petitioner’s intention to work towards the eradication of caste-based nomenclature was appreciable. However, the court observed that it could not accede to his plea seeking that the street should be named in the manner he desired and dismissed the petition.