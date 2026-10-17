Madras High Court refuses CBI probe into Veeramani case

A division bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan was hearing a public interest litigation filed by G Devarajan, seeking the transfer of the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Appearing for the police, public prosecutor John Sathyan submitted that seven cases had been registered in connection with the matter, including six cases of sexual assault and one of sexual assault leading to suicide. Five persons had been arrested, he said.