Madras High Court raps judge, cops over 5-year delay in taking up drugs case

“As per the facts disclosed, the date of occurrence is November 27, 2020, as per the FIR dated December 27, 2020 and the charge sheet. This is a clear abuse of power by the police, which was endorsed by the Judicial Magistrate, as per the records,” said Justice P Murugan.

The court also directed the investigating officer M Perarasi to appear in person on September 29 and explain why the charge sheet was not filed within the prescribed time.

The court issued this direction while hearing a petition seeking to quash the false FIR filed against the petitioner in connection with a narcotic drugs case in 2020.