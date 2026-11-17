The first bench of Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan held that the State had no authority to impose such a ban once mining was permitted under a valid lease and the statutory requirements for transportation were complied with.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by leaseholders and crusher operators challenging the constitutional validity of Rule 3-A of the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage of Minerals and Mineral Dealers' Rules, 2011, and seeking to quash the Government Order imposing a temporary ban.

The State had introduced the rule under Section 23-C of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, which empowers it to frame rules to prevent illegal mining, transportation and storage of minerals.