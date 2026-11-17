CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has struck down as unconstitutional Rule 3-A, which empowered the Tamil Nadu government to impose a temporary ban on transporting excavated minerals to other States, holding that the State has no authority to restrict the transportation of minerals mined under valid leases.
The first bench of Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan held that the State had no authority to impose such a ban once mining was permitted under a valid lease and the statutory requirements for transportation were complied with.
The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by leaseholders and crusher operators challenging the constitutional validity of Rule 3-A of the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage of Minerals and Mineral Dealers' Rules, 2011, and seeking to quash the Government Order imposing a temporary ban.
The State had introduced the rule under Section 23-C of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, which empowers it to frame rules to prevent illegal mining, transportation and storage of minerals.
After hearing the petitions, the bench, relying on the Supreme Court's decision in Kalathiya, observed that Section 23-C of the MMDR Act deals exclusively with illegal mining and cannot be invoked to restrict the transportation of minerals extracted under a valid mining lease after payment of seigniorage.
The court rejected the State's justification that the restriction was in response to representations from the contractors' association regarding the scarcity of rough stones and local infrastructure requirements.
Holding that Rule 3-A exceeded the legislative powers conferred under the parent Act and violated Part XIII of the Constitution, the court declared it unconstitutional and ultra vires the MMDR Act.
Consequently, the court quashed the July 27, 2026, proceedings of the Director of Geology and Mining imposing a three-month ban on the transportation of rough stones and aggregates to other States and allowed the writ petitions.