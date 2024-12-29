Madras High Court quashes SHRC order faulting woman cop for arresting eve teaser

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court quashed the order of the State Human Rights Commission against a woman constable for arresting an alleged offender for passing objectionable comments on women in public.

Holding that the whole allegation against the woman constable that she committed human rights violation while arresting the alleged offender lacked evidence, a division bench of Justice M Sundar and K Rajasekar quashed the order passed by the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC).

On July 9, 2012, the alleged offender, T Prabhu, was sitting at the Tiruchy bus stand and singing and passing comments about the physical appearance of the women passing through. Noticing the objectionable act, the two constables attached to Tiruchy Cantonment police station arrested him.

It was alleged that Prabhu was beaten up by the police personnel and he was admitted to the Thottiyam government hospital after sustaining injuries.

Later, Prabhu moved the SHRC alleging that eight police personnel, including Hemalatha, a woman constable, committed human rights violations by detaining and assaulting him. On March 24, 2020, after hearing the case, SHRC found prima facie for human rights violation and ordered the State to pay Rs 30,000 to Prabhu as compensation.

Aggrieved by the order, Hemalatha moved the High Court seeking to set aside the judgment.