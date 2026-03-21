Madras High Court quashes proceedings against AU official in ghost faculty case

Inspections carried out during the 2023-24 academic year in engineering colleges that had applied for affiliation revealed that 353 faculty members were shown as full-time staff in more than one institution, indicating a violation of regulatory norms.

Alleging that such violations were overlooked while granting affiliation to private engineering colleges, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption registered a case against 17 individuals, including 10 officials.