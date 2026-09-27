Madras High Court quashes case against Mansoor Ali Khan for COVID-19 vax comments

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has quashed an FIR registered against actor Mansoor Ali Khan over his remarks questioning the COVID-19 vaccine and opposing mandatory vaccination and mask-wearing.
Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan passed the order on a petition filed by Mansoor Ali Khan seeking to quash the case registered by the Vadapalani police.
The actor had made the remarks while speaking to the media outside a private hospital in Vadapalani, where actor Vivekh was undergoing treatment. He had questioned the contents of the COVID-19 vaccine, alleged that the Health Secretary was misleading the public and opposed making vaccination and wearing masks compulsory.
Based on a complaint lodged by a Chennai Corporation health officer, Vadapalani police had registered the case under Sections 153, 270 and 505(1)(b) of the Indian Penal Code, besides provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act.
Mansoor Ali Khan subsequently moved the High Court seeking quashing of the FIR. The court has now allowed his plea and quashed the case.