Madras High Court quashes case against Mansoor Ali Khan for COVID-19 vax comments

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan passed the order on a petition filed by Mansoor Ali Khan seeking to quash the case registered by the Vadapalani police.

The actor had made the remarks while speaking to the media outside a private hospital in Vadapalani, where actor Vivekh was undergoing treatment. He had questioned the contents of the COVID-19 vaccine, alleged that the Health Secretary was misleading the public and opposed making vaccination and wearing masks compulsory.